While groups are welcome the event also encourages solo attendees making it an effective way to meet new people.

January's prospects are buried beneath the chaos of the previous month’s festivities, the cyclical bleakness of entering a new year in the depth of winter made weightier by its tendency to materialise such contrasting circumstances so abruptly. It’s an exhausting period in which I’ve lacked any motivation to leave the house let alone socialise. Yet an opportunity did present itself and I declared it in my best emotional interest to partake.

It was the intrigue mainly that pushed me out this slump. I was invited to The Book Club’s first anniversary at Wunderbar - a monthly meet up founded by Christina Lessani and Kirstie Buchanan where attendees discuss a novel, eat and drink. Reviewing content shared from the previous year it looked like a party. It had clearly grown arms and legs in its 12 month existence as demand had already required a venue upgrade and an additional date each month.

The venue is located down an alleyway adjoining the centre of Buchanan Street. I arrived promptly for doors opening at 7pm and a healthy queue had already formed trailing around the building parallel; women in a-line felt coats contesting the icy weather clutching books under their arms. My first observation was the variation in ages, there were people who appeared to be in their 20s, 30s, 40, 50s. Demographics seamlessly intertwined as generations mingled - a phenomenon which is rare outwith workplaces, at least from my experience.

Once downstairs upon entry into the bar Christina and Kirstie - the evening’s hosts - warmly welcomed each of their attendees with a drinks token which I almost immediately traded for a pornstar martini as recommended by a girl I met while waiting to be served. Like me, she had come alone. She had also been the previous month. And though there were dedicated tables for those who had presented solo - decorated with a bouquet of dried flowers for identification - she formed a group with women she had met in the queue.

With a creamy cocktail in my hand I searched for a seat, suddenly regretting my earlier decision to prioritise my appetite as I could not detect any that were unoccupied. But then a very kind lady who sensed my nerves from across the room sought my attention with an enthusiastic wave and beckoned towards the chair at her side. The tables were delightfully dressed with an array of party hats, biscuits, and bowls of sweets and popcorn.

Following introductions we discussed the novel in which this month’s event was centred - the first of Sarah J. Maas’s four-part fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses. Having this talking point allowed a natural conversation to flow, despite having never met each other. While the other five members of my table were more successful in their preparations and had read the book, I had not. Fortunately for me however, reading was not essential with a prize specifically for a person who did not comply.

The two bubbly presenters then garnered the crowd’s attention, they talked through the itinerary before reminiscing on the past year, explaining the event’s development. The pair held their first Book Club in January of 2023 in Finnieston’s Brunch Club with 40 participants. And as these participants returned for subsequent events more continued to join, influencing the move to the increased capacity venue Wunderbar. They now cater to nearly 500 people over two nights a month.

Before commencing the first activity members were made aware of the stack of flat brown boxes at the end of the bar and encouraged to indulge in their contents; an assortment of milk and white chocolate filled donuts prepared by Glasgow’s very own McGhee’s Bakery. And indulge we did. Within just a few minutes the treats were claimed and replaced by a fresh set of goods, initiating an impressive cycle that continued through the evening.

Following a brisk Instagram investigation it appears this is a consistent feature. Though the actual food items change and are more commonly savoury dishes, the Club collaborates with local businesses to provide catering. Barbecued skewers from the upstairs Kong were served during one event and dainty canapés from the West End’s Le Petit Coq deli at another.

After a quick book swap had ceased, the event swung fully into motion with the month’s novel leading a series of games. Christina and Kirstie were perfect presenters, their respective charisma gelled fruitfully and their humour was tasteful yet witty. They were particularly courteous towards the crowd, who in return were enthusiastic participants.

I’d been following the Club on social media for a few months beforehand and had taken notice of the long string of tagged posts shared after each event - people thanking the hosts and emphasising what is evidently a genuine passion. Because of this I already had considerable expectations, I anticipated a good night. However, I hadn’t quite thought about what specifically would make it so good. Now, there were various contributing factors but the underlying strength in which all others rooted from was the duo behind the venture. They are extremely likeable characters.

Warmer activities included open questions and a game of pass the parcel before moving to the main event, the quiz. There was some technical difficulties here, while it was intended to be played via Kahoot the venue’s internet did not comply and thus the hosts submitted to physical improvisation. There were prizes in each of these rounds, ranging from sweets to books to cash.

I left the venue in a good mood - it had successfully relieved my January blues. I’d been put out of my comfort zone and entered a social situation in which I did not previously know anyone, yet it was not awkward and I found the task very easy and enjoyable. I traded contact details with the girl sitting across from me and we’ve arranged to return next month for the Valentine’s Day edition. The Book Club is a very interesting concept for Glasgow and the way it has been executed has made it a special thing to be a part of.