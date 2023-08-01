Cardonald charity put finishing touches on mural of historical community hero

A Cardonald charity is calling on local residents to take part in the creation of an interactive resource helping to pay tribute to local legend Winnie Drinkwater.

SWAMP (South West Arts and Media Project) is gearing up to start the second part of a project that will pay homage to Winnie, the first female to pilot a commercial plane in 1932.

The piece of art on Paisley Road West, by Dan MC of Spraywellmurals, has already been completed and is now waiting on a QR code to be designed that will be added to the mural and will link to a site that will feature a local actor playing the part of Winnie and telling her story.

Andy Peline from SWAMP explained: “We intend to create a QR code that will go on the mural and link to a site that will feature an actor who will play the part of Winnie Drinkwater telling her story hence making it an interactive mural – possibly the first of its kind in the city.

The mural features Winnie Drinkwater from Cardonald - the first ever woman to hold a commercial pilot’s license

“During this project participants will research the incredible achievements of Winnie and develop the content for the interactive element of the project and will also experience a real live flying simulator as part of the programme.

“The creative workers start next week and will be looking to recruit local people to the programme.”

In 1932, while living in Cardonald, Winnie Drinkwater qualified as the first female in the world to hold a commercial pilot’s licence and she was also one of the first female aeronautical engineers.

The stunning mural, is at the heart of a community project to enhance the local environment with ward councillors being heavily involved in the project.

SWAMP (South West Arts and Media Project) saw the Cardonald mural project through from start to finish

Councillor Alex Wilson said: “All four Cardonald ward councillors are delighted to see the first mural come to life.

“This has been in the pipeline since before the pandemic. Dan at spraywells murals has done an amazing job.

“There has been so much positive feedback including nice comments from Winnie Drinkwater’s family.

“The mural has brightened up the area and the four councillors hope that the rest of the murals will also create a positive buzz in the area. Cardonald deserves the best and we will continue to engage with the community to see what improvements can be made.

“We would all like to thank the City Government for supplying funding for projects in our Ward.”