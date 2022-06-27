Kasabian will be returning to Glasgow following their stint as Liam Gallagher’s support act.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasabian will be returning to Glasgow once again to perform their own headline show.

This will be the second time the band are in Glasgow as they played as Liam Gallagher’s support act at his Hampden Park show on Sunday 26 June.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time they will be headlining their own arena show.

Most Popular

Kasabian will headline Saturday night at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

So, when is the band coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

When are Kasabian playing Glasgow?

Kasabian will be playing the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday 5 November.

Where else in the UK are the band playing?

Kasabian will be closing their tour out with their show in Glasgow and playing the following shows:

October 2022

28 October - Manchester, AO Arena Manchester

29 October - London, Alexandra Palace

November 2022

2 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

4 November - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

5 November - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 1 July at 9am. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

OVO Presale is currently running a presale event which is scheduled to end at 8:30am on Friday 1 July.

Who is the support act?

Supporting Kasabian at all four shows is Wigan indie rock band The Lathums.

The band released their debut album last year and have enjoyed a successful year so far a year which will see them play at several summer festivals before heading out on tour with Kasabian.

To check out some of The Lathums music and to find out more about the band, visit their official website .

What is the setlist?

The tour has yet to commence so setlist information is unknown as of yet.

However, setlist.fm have released a setlist from one of their most recent gigs as a support act for Liam Gallagher at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday 26 June:

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Underdog

You’re In Love With a Psycho

CHEMICALS

Shoot the Runner

stevie

Bless This Acid House

Empire

Vlad the Impaler

L.S.F (Lost Souls Forever)

Fire

As this is an opening act gig the band will no doubt play a longer set for their November show and fans can expect to hear new songs from their highly anticipated seventh album which is scheduled for release in August.

Who are Kasabian?

Kasabian are an English rock band formed in Leicester in 1997.

Throughout their career the band have released six studio albums Kasabian (2004), Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011), 48:13 (2014), and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

Kasabian are scheduled to release a seventh album in August.

Kasabian have been known to deliver electric performances all over the world and have headlined festivals across the globe. One of the most notable of which was their appearance as headliners at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival.

They have been praised as one of the most iconic British bands in the industry, and have won multiple awards.

In 2010 and 2014, Kasabian won the Q Awards for "Best Act in the World Today", while they were also named "Best Live Act" at the 2014 Q Awards and the 2007 and 2018 NME Awards.

The band also won Best British Group at the Brit Awards in 2010.