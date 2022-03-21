The American musician is embarking on his biggest European tour yet - but how can you get tickets to his Glasgow show?

Machine Gun Kelly is one of the biggest rappers in music, with his hits dominating the charts.

Fans in Glasgow will now get the chance to see the American live when he performs there in autumn of 2022.

The rapper is set to release his sixth album in the near future, and with that comes the announcement of a huge worldwide tour to mark the occasion.

So, how can you grab tickets to one of the hottest shows in 2022?

Who is Machine Gun Kelly?

With a career that spans over 15 years, Machine Gun Kelly has released five studio albums which are Lace Up (2012), General Admission (2015), Bloom (2017), Hotel Diablo (2019) and Tickets to My Downfall (2020).

The rapper is expected to release his sixth album, titled Mainstream Sellout on 25 March 2022.

For two years running MGK won the ‘Best Alternative’ award at the MTV Music video awards.

When will MGK be in Glasgow?

Glasgow is scheduled to play Glasgow in the European leg of his 2022 worldwide tour. The Glasgow date will be the final show he plays in the UK.

He is scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday 7 October.

Where else in the UK is Machine Gun Kelly set to play?

Machine Gun Kelly will play multiple dates across Europe throughout September and October 2022, four of which will be in the UK.

The full European tour schedule for MGK is listed below:

Saturday 17 September– Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

Monday 19 September – Prague, Czech Republic, Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích

Wednesday 21 September – Brussels, Belgium, Palais 12

Friday 23 September – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

Sunday 25 September – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

Tuesday 27 September – Milan, Italy, Mediolanum Forum

Wednesday 28 September – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

Thursday 29 September – Paris, France, Zenith

Saturday 1 October– London, UK, OVO Arena Wembley

Tuesday 4 October – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

Thursday 6 October – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Friday 7 October – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

Sunday 9 October – Dublin, Republic of Ireland, 3Arena

Wednesday 12 October – Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for tickets to the tour go on sale for Fanclub members on Tuesday 22 March at 10am.

If you are an O2 customer then you will be able to use your O2 Priority to get your hands on tickets from Wednesday 23 March at 9am.

Live Nation will also be hosting a pre-sale event to give you a better chance of getting tickets before general sale. The event will begin Thursday 24 March at 10.

All pre-sale events will end on Friday 25 March at 9am.

General sale for the Glasgow show goes on sale on Friday 25 March at 10am, and you can get your tickets directly from Ticketmaster.

Who are the support acts for Machine Gun Kelly?

There are expected to be two opening acts for the shows during the European leg of the tour.