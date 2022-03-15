Sam Fender is going on his biggest UK tour ever - but when is he playing Glasgow and can you still get tickets?

Following an explosive launch onto the music scene Sam Fender is hitting the road with his most recent album, Seventeen Going Under, in 2022.

The album has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician kicked off 2022 with a bang by performing at the BRIT Awards, where he was nominated for three awards, and taking home the BRIT for best Rock/Alternative act.

Fender’s tour includes an appearance at Glasgow’s very own OVO Hydro venue.

Who is Sam Fender?

Sam Fender is set for a big night (Image: Getty Images)

Sam Fender is a musician from North Shields in the North East of England.

He became popular on the local North East music scene, and was quickly snapped up by Owen Davies, manager of Ben Howard.

The musician released his debut EP Dead Boys landed in 2018, which gained race reviews for its title track, which addressed suicide in young men.

The following year, he won the Critics’ Choice Award at the BRITs without even having released an album.

He went on to release his debut album Hypersonic Missile in 2019, which went on to be a huge success, only to be topped by his 2021 release Seventeen Going Under.

When is Sam Fender playing Glasgow?

Fender is scheduled to play the OVO Hydro Glasgow on 26 March.

Who is supporting Sam Fender’s Glasgow show?

Fender’s tour will have a range of different opening acts. However, who is supporting Glasgow has not yet been confirmed..

The opening acts scheduled to play at least one show throughout the tour are the following: Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, beabadoobee and Goat Girl.

Can I still get tickets to Sam Fender?

Tickets for Sam Fender’s Glasgow show on 26 March are currently sold out.

However, you may be able to get some tickets from Ticketmaster on resale.

It’s also worthwhile visiting http://samfender.twickets.live/ - this is a website where fans can exchange and sell tickets for face value.

Once you visit the page you can use an email address to receive instant alerts should any tickets for the Glasgow concert become available.

Which songs am I likely to see Sam Fender perform?

Pretty much every track from his most recent album Seventeen Going Under.

These include: ‘Seventeen Going Under’; ‘Get You Down’; ‘Spit of You’; ‘Long Way Off’; ‘Dying Light’ as well as other hits such as ‘Dead Boys’ and ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.

Where is else Sam Fender playing?

Sam Fender will be playing all across the UK and Ireland in 2022.

Here are the dates and places he is scheduled to play:

20 March - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 March - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 March - 3Arena, Dublin

26 March - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 March - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 March - Brighton Centre

1 April – SSE Arena Wembley, London

5 April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle