Meet the cast of this year’s Pavilion pantomime: a Glasgow spin on the classic Treasure Island
Cast and crews are making the final preparations for this year’s Mutch-anticipated Pavilion Christmas pantomime.
Treasure Island is the story set to shape this year’s Pavilion pantomime - though adapted to form that celebrates Glaswegian culture. The cast is made up of a collective of local talent including wrestler and actor Lee Greig “Jack Jester”, Rivercity’s Stephen Purdon, radio presenter Grado, comic Liam Dolan, Valissa Scott’s Elaine Mackenzie Ellis and more.
Performances are running from Thursday 30 November to Sunday 14 January, with an accessible BSL interpreted show on 5 December.
We caught up with some of the cast as they underwent rehearsals, and here’s what they had to say about the Scottish nature of panto season and brining the show to life.
Jack Jester said: “Treasure Island is the story of good vs evil - good being the Hawkins family, evil being Long John Silver and his two trusty sidekick pirates, in this case that’s Pint Sized Pilchard who is played by Stephen Purdon and Peg Leg Pucklebun who is played by Grado.”
Liam Dolan said: “It is a magical adventure of fun, goodies, baddies, lots of panto slapstick stuff, great music, great adventures and great fun.”
Jack said: “I think pantomime is engraved into Scottish culture but, I’ve said this for years, the Pavilion panto is different to any panto you’ll go see. You’ve got the story, the lovely sets and the great outfits, but it’s steeped in patter.”
Liam said: “We make it local because it’s the story of Treasure Island which is a very well known story and we’ve made it more Glasgow because it’s all based with Glasgow characters and Scottish word-play and puns.”