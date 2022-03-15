Melting Pot and Heverlee returning to Glasgow Southside for weekend of dancing

After last year’s record sellout event, one of Glasgow’s longest-running club nights, Melting Pot, and Heverlee have announced they will be returning to Glasgow’s Southside this Spring for an unmissable bank holiday weekend of dancing.

Nestled in Queen’s Park Recreation Grounds will be a big top tent and a Heverlee village, including a stage curated by Electric Shores showcasing a line-up of incredible local talent.

Who is performing?

On Saturday, April 30, one of Scotland’s most revered club nights and DJ duos, Optimo (Espacio) celebrate 25 years of phenomenal parties. Optimo tore up the rule book as Sunday became the new Saturday every week for 12 years.

Since then, JD Twitch and JG Wilkes remain one of the most influential DJ teams / producers / record label owners in the UK with a following as large as it is loyal. They kick off their 25th birthday celebrations with Optimo 25 at Queen’s Park Recreation Ground, which will be one of their biggest parties yet.

Free Love will be performing at the show.

Joining them is utopian synth duo and Scottish Album of the Year nominees Free Love. With previous releases on Optimo Music and a wonderfully unhinged approach to playing live, Free Love are undoubtedly one of the most exhilarating live acts to come out of Glasgow over the last decade.

On Saturday the Heverlee Village, curated by Electric Shores, will feature internationally established DJ, producer, vocalist and La Cheetah club resident Nightwave as headliner. Renowned for her energetic and eclectic DJ sets, she has played around the world sharing stages with some of the biggest names in electronic music.

Joining her is Glasgow-based, Nigerian-born rapper Bemz, who will be playing live. With lyrics rooted in raw honesty and self-exploration and a sold-out Poetry Club show, he has firmly established himself as one to watch.

Two staples of the city’s club scene and Clyde Built Radio regulars Junglehussi and Plantainchipps will be also playing an exclusive B2B set. Both much loved DJ’s in Glasgow and beyond, expect uplifting genre spanning selections as they bring the party vibes to the park.

Disco fun

On Bank Holiday Sunday, May 1, we see the return of the mighty Queen’s Park Disco sessions.

Headlining is the wonderful Greg Wilson, who will be inviting Glasgow to enter the kaleidoscopic world of disco. One of the UK’s earliest electronic pioneers and a regular on the decks of Manchester’s legendary Hacienda nightclub, Greg Wilson will be gracing Glasgow with a glittering night of decadence and disco.

The line-up also boasts Melting Pot’s Simon Cordiner and one of the most incendiary selectors around Rebecca Vasmant, whose debut album ‘With Love, From Glasgow’ was released last year to critical acclaim.

To top things off, old school clubbing experience ‘Let’s Go Back to the ‘80s’ will be bringing a soundtrack influenced by clubs like Paradise Garage and Studio 54. Expect Prince, Grace Jones, Talking Heads - and everything in between.

Fun for kids

Glasgow’s original and best club night for kids and parents, Mini Manoeuvres, will also be running across the two days from 12pm - 3pm.

A dance party for club kids and parents of all ages where parents get to party during the day with no baby sitter required. Since launching in 2015, MM has quickly become a firm favourite in Glasgow with events regularly selling out.

Combining ace DJs, a soft play area, face painting, disco themed arts and crafts, sensory play and a storyteller, add a well stocked bar for the parents, Mini Manoeuvres really is a cracking family day out.

‘Bringing the party back’

Mark Mackechnie, festival director, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the party back to the Southside this year after so many previous sellout events. This year is going to be a special one as we have Optimo celebrating 25 years; as well as an epic disco takeover on Bank Holiday Sunday.

“The new location allows for a real development on what we can do with the Heverlee Village being a prime example. Looking forward to it is an understatement.”

How to get tickets