Morrissey is coming to Glasgow as part of UK tour - how to get tickets, setlist and full tour dates
The former Smiths man said the gigs will feature ‘no rules, regulations or restrictions’.
Popular singer-songwriter Morrissey has announced a full UK tour this year, with a visit to Glasgow this weekend.
The tour, which is more than two years from his last UK live date in London, is held following a Las Vegas residency last July.
Confirming the gigs will feature “no rules, regulations or restrictions”, the soloist and former Smiths singer said “everyone is welcome” to his concerts.
He unveiled his new single ‘I Am Veronica’ and broadcast several rarely played solo and Smiths classics on the first night of his 2022 US tour in May.
Fans of the singer were excited for new music after it was revealed that ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers,’ Morrissey’s first album since leaving BMG, would be sold to the highest record label bidder.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the concert.
When is Morrissey coming to Glasgow?
Morrissey is coming to Glasgow on October 2, 2022 and will be performing at Glasgow SEC Armadillo.
How can I get tickets to the Morrissey UK tour?
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster, with a starting price of £46.60.
Possible Morrissey setlist
Below is a possible setlist, based on Morrissey’s previous concert in Gleneagle INEC Arena, Ireland on September 24.
- We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful
- Our Frank
- Billy Budd
- Knockabout World
- Black Cloud
- First of the Gang to Die
- How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths song)
- Rebels Without Applause
- My Hurling Days Are Done
- Half a Person (The Smiths song)
- Bonfire of Teenagers
- Everyday Is Like Sunday
- I Am Veronica
- Never Had No One Ever (The Smiths song)
- Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings
- The Loop
- Frankly, Mr. Shankly (The Smiths song) (Solo live debut)
- Jack the Ripper
Where is Morrissey performing in the UK? Below is the full list:
September 2022
- Saturday 24 – Killarney INEC Arena
- Wednesday 28 – Blackpool Opera House
- Friday 30 – Doncaster Dome
October 2022
- Sunday 02 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo
- Tuesday 04 – Manchester O2 Apollo
- Wednesday 05 – 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy
- Friday 07 – Stockton Globe
- Sunday 09 – The London Palladium
- Tuesday 11 – London O2 Academy Brixton
- Friday 14 – Brighton Centre
