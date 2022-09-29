The former Smiths man said the gigs will feature ‘no rules, regulations or restrictions’.

Popular singer-songwriter Morrissey has announced a full UK tour this year, with a visit to Glasgow this weekend.

The tour, which is more than two years from his last UK live date in London, is held following a Las Vegas residency last July.

Confirming the gigs will feature “no rules, regulations or restrictions”, the soloist and former Smiths singer said “everyone is welcome” to his concerts.

He unveiled his new single ‘I Am Veronica’ and broadcast several rarely played solo and Smiths classics on the first night of his 2022 US tour in May.

Fans of the singer were excited for new music after it was revealed that ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers,’ Morrissey’s first album since leaving BMG, would be sold to the highest record label bidder.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the concert.

When is Morrissey coming to Glasgow?

Morrissey is coming to Glasgow on October 2, 2022 and will be performing at Glasgow SEC Armadillo.

How can I get tickets to the Morrissey UK tour?

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster, with a starting price of £46.60.

Possible Morrissey setlist

Below is a possible setlist, based on Morrissey’s previous concert in Gleneagle INEC Arena, Ireland on September 24.

We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful

Our Frank

Billy Budd

Knockabout World

Black Cloud

First of the Gang to Die

How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths song)

Rebels Without Applause

My Hurling Days Are Done

Half a Person (The Smiths song)

Bonfire of Teenagers

Everyday Is Like Sunday

I Am Veronica

Never Had No One Ever (The Smiths song)

Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings

The Loop

Frankly, Mr. Shankly (The Smiths song) (Solo live debut)

Jack the Ripper

Where is Morrissey performing in the UK? Below is the full list:

September 2022

Saturday 24 – Killarney INEC Arena

Wednesday 28 – Blackpool Opera House

Friday 30 – Doncaster Dome

October 2022

Sunday 02 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tuesday 04 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Wednesday 05 – 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday 07 – Stockton Globe

Sunday 09 – The London Palladium

Tuesday 11 – London O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 14 – Brighton Centre