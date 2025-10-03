Whenever people think of Scotland or Glasgow , one thing that they always associate with it is the rain which has certainly been true in recent weeks.

Due to Glasgow’s northern location and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the city is characterised by rainfall and is said to be the third rainiest city in Europe . There are still plenty of things to be getting up to in Glasgow while it’s raining as we have adapted to the weather over the years.

Scottish artists have taken plenty of inspiration from the damp climate and paid their homage to the rain with some perfectly crafted songs.

Here is a rain inspired playlist that includes some of the best songs from Glasgow bands and musicians.

1 . Tinseltown in the Rain The Blue Nile are one of the finest bands that Glasgow has produced. ‘Tinseltown in the Rain’ was featured on their debut 1984 album A Walk Across the Rooftops and perfectly encapsulates the city. | The Blue Nile

2 . Why Does It Always Rain On Me? ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me’ was released as the third single from Travis’ ‘The Man Who album which was released in 1999. Scotland supporters are a big fan of the song with the whole of Hampden Park joining in with a rendition during the 2-0 victory over Georgia in June when it absolutely poured down. | Travis

3 . Raintown The title track ‘Raintown’ from Deacon Blue’s debut album is also another tune which perfectly captures Glasgow on a rainy day. Lead singer Ricky Ross got the idea for the song during his walk to St Columba’s secondary school when he was a teacher there. | Deacon Blue

4 . Waterfront “Get in, get out of the rain.” ‘Waterfront’ featured on Simple Minds’ 1984 album Sparkle in the Rain which was a huge commercial success for the band. It’s another track that when you hear it, you instantly think of Glasgow. Photo: Laurie Evans