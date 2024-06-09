Bands of Glasgow: 22 all-time favourite Glasgow bands as chosen by Glaswegians

Glaswegians take music seriously with the city having had a vibrant scene that has produced some of the finest Scottish bands and artists through the decades.

In August 2008, Glasgow was named the UK’s first UNESCO City of Music and only the third in the world with the city being home to legendary venues as well as hosting huge music festivals.

We asked our readers to tell us their all-time favourite Glasgow bands with over 250 people getting back to us with their suggestions.

1 . Simple Minds Simple Minds are arguably Glasgow’s most famous band who will be playing live in the city for two nights next year. Photo: Thorsten Samesch

2 . Primal Scream Primal Scream were originally formed in Glasgow in 1982 by frontman Bobby Gillespie and Jim Beattie. Photo: Ellen Offredy

3 . The Blue Nile The Blue Nile are the most quintessential Glasgow band that were formed out of the University of Glasgow.