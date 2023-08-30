“I just break my heart down the mic. I really feel like people who listen to my songs will be able to relate to them.”

Cammy Barnes, a singer-songwriter from the Kingdom of Fife who rose to prominence in the Scottish music scene after presenting a charming rendition of Caledonia to Britain’s Got Talent judges earlier this year, is preparing to embark on his first UK headline tour, with the final date (16 September) taking place at Glasgow’s SWG3. A veteran in the circuit, for the last decade Barnes has honed on his hereditary folk roots to achieve his own unique sound, utilising the emotional reality of his own experiences, and translating this through his instruments.

Ahead of the nine-date tour, the musician released what may be his most personal single yet, Bonnie’s Song, an ode to his newborn daughter and an exploration of the early stages of fatherhood. The song is a testament to Barnes’ lyrical strength and musical skillset, characterising as distinctly Scottish. It comes accompanied with a moving video made up of intimate footage taken throughout the first eight months of his daughter’s life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A lot of people ask what style my music is,” Cammy said. “I say singer-songwriter with a heavy ginger tinge. I sing with a bit of a Scottish accent and it comes through in my music. So aye, I just break my heart down the mic. I really feel like people who listen to my songs will be able to relate to them. Bonnie’s Song for instance, if you’re a parent you will know exactly the words I’m singing. It’ll grab the heart right out your chest.

Most Popular

“I really just want to be truthful with my songwriting and lay everything on the line so people just kind of relate and can say ‘I’ve been in that situation as well’. I’s all from my own experiences - I can’t sing something I don’t believe in. I need to be able to resonate with the words.

“It’s been some slug the old music career, it’s taken ten years to finally get a little foot forward, but yeah, I’m doing my first UK and Ireland tour.

“I played the bagpipes so the way I sing, the way I ornament things, it’s definitely got very folky and Scottish roots right through it. That’s basically it. I think my voice and the way I phrase things is a lot different from other singers and that comes from my Scottish roots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m going to take my crown through a range of emotions. I’ll be playing heartbreakers, I’ll be playing upbeat, good fun vibes. I like to connect with the audience on a personal level.