Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ButeFest, the family-friendly music festival on the Isle of Bute, has confirmed the lineup for this year’s edition, set to take place between Friday July 26 - Sunday July 28 2024.

Over 40 pop, indie and folk acts are set to perform across the weekend, with top Scottish musicians and bands dominating the headline slots, including acclaimed singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, genre-bending trio Talisk, and Isle of Skye fusion legends the Peatbog Faeries.

The ButeFest site

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by award-winning electro-trad duo Valtos, celebrated pop pairing The Eves, and returning festival favourites, the Glasgow-based Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 for a fun-filled weekend of outstanding live music. Other Glasgow acts include Sister Madds, Conor Ferraioli, and several more.

Held in the picturesque setting of Ettrick Bay on the west side of the island, ButeFest offers the quintessential island festival experience just a 35-minute crossing over the firth of Clyde from Wemyss Bay, and boasts unrivalled views across to Arran and beyond.

First held in 2014, ButeFest has grown from a local event attracting 600 people to a 2000-capacity festival, attracting music lovers from all over the UK and generating hundreds of thousands of pounds for the local economy.

A truly family-centred festival, with free admission for under 13s this year, ButeFest allows people of all ages to soak up the joyous atmosphere, enjoy the best in live music from Scotland and beyond, as well as craft workshops, activities and stalls with local and Scottish produce.

Butefest have dropped the line-up for 2024!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Swan, Chairperson, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming six incredible Scottish acts as our headliners for ButeFest 2024, joining a jam-packed line up of talent spanning pop, indie, folk and more. There really is something on the bill for all tastes and ages, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our beautiful site in Ettrick Bay this July.

“Preparations are well and truly underway now, and whether you’re coming from near or far to enjoy it, we would recommend booking your tickets soon to make sure you don’t miss out on the magic!”

An extensive volunteer programme is at the heart of the festival, with around 100 volunteers involved in bringing ButeFest to life each year. Weekend tickets are available now and day tickets will become available closer to the festival. A campsite that is within walking distance of the main festival arena is also available to book for tents and caravans.