Dylan John Thomas set to release debut self-titled album next year

Dylan John Thomas will release his debut self-titled album at the start of next year

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dylan John Thomas has rose to prominence in the last two years as Glasgow’s next big indie-folk hit, and he’s now set to release his first full-length album.

Dylan will release the self-titled album next year - January 26 - and you can listen to his single from the new album, Rich Boy, here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far the Glaswegian artists has sold-out six Barrowland Ballroom headline shows after releasing just two EPs. His popularity is now spreading to the rest of the UK, as demonstrated by his triumphant sets at last month’s Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Most Popular

Featuring fan favourites, including ‘Jenna’, ‘Fever’ and the recently released single ‘Yesterday Is Gone’ - Dylan’s debut album already feels like a collection of hit tracks - although it also introduces a wealth of new material.

Those new songs unlock something previously undiscovered in his artistic style, as demonstrated by the likes of the piano and string-swept ballad ‘What I Need’ and the bouncy, jangly-pop of ‘Melancholy’s Cure’. The album closes with a remarkable live version of ‘Wake Up Ma’ from Barrowland Ballroom, which not only pulsates with the bustling atmosphere of his shows, but its verses provide harrowing snapshots of his early life.

Every song on the album was written solely by Dylan, who produced the majority of the record with Rich Turvey (Blossoms, The Coral and Courteeners),Chris Marshall (Gerry Cinnamon) who co-produced ‘When I Get Home’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dylan says:“Debut album, feels mental saying that. Been some buzz recording it down in Liverpool over the last year. From writing tunes in my bedroom growing up and busking in Glesga, the dream was to record an album and tour it around the country. Cheers for making that happen”.

Dylan John Thomas is set to release his debut self-titled album, January 24 2024.

The album is now available to pre-order or pre-save here. In addition to its digital release, it will also be released on CD, black heavyweight vinyl, and limited edition coloured vinyl which are available exclusively from Dylan’s official store and at indie retail.

Dylan John Thomas’s debut album is the latest headline in his remarkable life story. Growing up in foster care in Glasgow Dylan’s first musical memory came in the form of Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire which played repeatedly on the PlayStation game Tony Hawkes. He then became inspired by other musicians of the 60s: Simon and Garfunkel, Leonard Cohen and The Beatles.

His start was modest, busking in Glasgow, which he describes as his apprenticeship, and gigging around the city’s pubs and open mic circuit, before an invite to support Gerry Cinnamon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Gerry’s career took off, he continued to mentor Dylan and his support kick-started Dylan’s own rise. Dylan’s headline shows constantly grow in size with every tour, his word-of-mouth following amplified by airplay at Radio 1, BBC Introducing, 6 Music and Radio X.

So far Dylan John Thomas has supported Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Courteeners, Stereophonics, Ocean Colour Scene and DMA’S, as well as festival sets that have included Glastonbury and the TRNSMT Mainstage.

Having also packed tents at the Reading and Leeds Festivals this summer, Dylan’s next headline tour comes in November. All Scottish dates - including a three-night run at the infamous Barrowland Ballroom - sold-out months in advance, many on day of release. Last remaining tickets are available here. The shows are:

NOVEMBER

2nd - Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union

3rd - Liverpool, O2 Academy 1 (SOLD OUT)

4th - Newcastle, University

7th - Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

9th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

10th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

11th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

14th - Cardiff, Globe (SOLD OUT)

15th - Southampton, Papillon

16th - London, Garage

19th - Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

24th - Edinburgh, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

Album tracklist: