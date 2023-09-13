Olivia Rodrigo announces huge Glasgow OVO Hydro show

Watch more videos on Shots!

Today, multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced her highly anticipated GUTS world tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released September 8 via Geffen Records to critical acclaim.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday, February 23 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe, including a date at OVO Hydro, Glasgow on 7th May 2024.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour with Remi Wolf playing at the Glasgow show. Following the incredible success of her 2022 debut tour The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour will be Olivia’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2 and more. During this run, she will be performing multiple nights in various cities, including two nights in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

One of the most highly awaited albums of the year, GUTS arrived as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR and features her No. 1 hit “vampire” and the new focus track “get him back!” Like “vampire,” GUTS’ second single “bad idea, right?” was named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, who hailed the latter as “one of the best pop performances of the year.” Released last month alongside its B-movie-inspired video, “bad idea right?” also drew raves from the likes of Rolling Stone (who called it a “sugary headbanger”) and the New York Times (who praised the track as a “bright, kaleidoscopic head-rush of a pop song…” in its weekly column “The Playlist”).