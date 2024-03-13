Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Gallagher and John Squire are getting set to play their first joint gig at Glasgow's world-famous Barrowland Ballroom tonight.

The Manchester pair recently scored a UK number one album with their self-titled debut record which was released at the beginning of March.

They will begin their tour in front of a sold out audience in Glasgow's East End which is sure to be a memorable night as it will be the first time that Gallagher has returned to the venue since June 2017.

When are Liam Gallagher and John Squire playing Glasgow?

Liam Gallagher and John Squire are set to perform in Glasgow on Wednesday 13 March.

What time does doors open in Glasgow for Liam Gallagher and John Squire?

Doors will open at 7pm for the gig at Barrowland Ballroom.

Who is Liam Gallagher and John Squire's support in Glasgow?

Support in Glasgow comes from Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg.

What is the setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

Liam Gallagher and John Squire will be showcasing their new album but may also play some covers tunes.

Will Liam Gallagher and John Squire play songs from Oasis or Stone Roses on their new tour?