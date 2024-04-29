Frankie Miller tribute night played at venue down the road from where the Glaswegian artist grew up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Frankie Miller’s music was alive and well in Glasgow’s East End last night as Fullhouse performed at Saint Luke’s with the band including Miller’s original guitarist Ray Minhinnett.
Miller was born and brought up just up the road from the venue on Bain Street and is known as one of Bridgeton’s best known sons but can no longer perform on stage due to a brain aneurysm which he suffered back in the mid-1990s.
It is important that Miller’s musical legacy lives on which is certainly does through Fullhouse which includes some of the UK’s finest musicians who pay the ultimate tribute to Frankie that is still met with a lot of love in his home city.
Songs on the night included Miller’s biggest selling single from 1977 “Be Good To Yourself”, “Darlin”, “Guilty of the Crime” and “The Rock” which were performed on vocals by Glasgow native Gregor McGregor.
If you enjoy Frankie Miller’s music, Fullhouse are not to be missed and promises a great night out
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.