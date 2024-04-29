Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frankie Miller’s music was alive and well in Glasgow’s East End last night as Fullhouse performed at Saint Luke’s with the band including Miller’s original guitarist Ray Minhinnett.

Miller was born and brought up just up the road from the venue on Bain Street and is known as one of Bridgeton’s best known sons but can no longer perform on stage due to a brain aneurysm which he suffered back in the mid-1990s.

It is important that Miller’s musical legacy lives on which is certainly does through Fullhouse which includes some of the UK’s finest musicians who pay the ultimate tribute to Frankie that is still met with a lot of love in his home city.

Songs on the night included Miller’s biggest selling single from 1977 “Be Good To Yourself”, “Darlin”, “Guilty of the Crime” and “The Rock” which were performed on vocals by Glasgow native Gregor McGregor.