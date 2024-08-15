Glasgow bands of the 90s: The 18 best band photos in Glasgow of the 1990s

The 90s were an incredible time to be a music fan in Glasgow - ask anyone who was alive at the time and they’ll tell you that the city was absolutely buzzing.

After being named the European Capital of Culture in 1990, it really set the scene for the decade, closely followed by the release of Primal Scream’s Screamadelica in 1991 - music fans knew they were in for one hell of a ride.

Incredible bands were coming out on a near weekly basis, and gigs on every night in the city drawing in crowds and artists from across the UK and beyond.

Take a look below at 18 of the best band photos from Glasgow in the 90s.

1 . Oasis @ King Tut's Oasis crashed a set list at King Tut's in 1994 and very nearly didn’t play at what was their breakthrough gig in the city - pictured here in the green room. | Oasis: A year on the road

2 . Yummy Fur The Yummy Fur are one of Glasgow's most beloved bands with their debut album Night Club being recorded in a basement in the city’s West End during the height of Britpop. Three future members of Franz Ferdinand would also feature in the band before they disbanded in 1999. | Yummy Fur

3 . The Delgados The Delgados reformed in 2022 and have been playing live since. The prize went to Badly Drawn Boy's 'The Hour of the Bewilderbeast'. | Getty Images

4 . Travis @ T in the Park, 1997 Travis played at T in the Park in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000 - having played the first ever T in the Park as Glass Onion back in 1994. | T in the Park