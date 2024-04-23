Glasgow DJ to transform Hydro into intimate venue with new 360 degree stage
Pioneering techno DJ Frazi.er has today announced his return to the OVO Hydro, Glasgow - collaborating with industry-leading audio designers Funktion-One for an immersive experience that will ‘blow fans away.’
Turning the 14,000+ capacity arena into an intimate venue, the all-new FRAZI.ER 360 concept will see the DJ play all night long on Sunday, August 4 2024 from a specially-designed stage in the centre of the crowd – the show will also mark the debut of the Funktion-One Vero sound system in Scotland.
Specially customised for the venue and 360° stage format, the Funktion-One Vero sound system is the biggest set-up ever used in Scotland, and brings unrivalled clarity, precision, definition and impact of the sound, making FRAZI.ER 360 a truly unmissable event for techno and electronic music lovers.
Marking the third time Frazi.er has played the OVO Hydro – with his first show selling out within just 24 hours, a feat that was celebrated in the Scottish Parliament – the bank holiday weekend show has been more than a year in the making, and will also feature next level production, including a special circular lighting design above the stage.
Frazi.er explains: “The FRAZI.ER 360 concept is by far the biggest and most important show of my career to date.
“Over the last five years I’ve been using my experiences from clubs and festivals around the world – both as a DJ and raver – to bring a new vision to my own events, and it’s finally coming together.
“Working directly with industry giants like Funktion-One has been a dream come true, and the sound system we’ve designed is truly bespoke for this event. It’s time to take my open to close to the next level, and I can’t wait to see everyone there!”
Limited pre-sale tickets for FRAZI.ER 360 @ OVO HYDRO will go on sale Thursday, April 25 at 10am. General sale opens Friday, April 26 at 10am. For more information and to sign up for the pre-sale, visit Skiddle.
