Glasgow in the Nineties: 11 of the best all-time Glasgow bands of the 1990s

Growing up in Glasgow during the nineties was an exciting time to be alive with there being so much going on in the city during the decade.

The nineties began with Glasgow being named as European City of Culture in 1990 and the release of Primal Scream's Screamadelica the following year which is considered to be one of the best albums which has come out of the city.

Plenty of new bands began to emerge from Glasgow's music scene with fresh sounds that instantly had people heading out to buy their music and buying tickets to see them at gigs.

Along the way, a few big hitters also stopped by to play some memorable gigs during the nineties with the likes of David Bowie performing at the Barrowland Ballroom, The Rolling Stones bringing their Urban Jungle tour to Hampden and Paul McCartney appearing at the SECC.

Here are eleven Glasgow bands that were born in nineties Glasgow.

1 . Travis Travis were formed in 1990 with lead singer Fran Healy joining the band a year later after he enrolled at the Glasgow School of Art in autumn 1991. It would take six years before they would release their debut album Good Feeling. | Getty Images Photo: Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

2 . Mogwai Although Stuart Braithwaite and Dominic Aitchison met in April 1991, it wouldn't been until four years later that Mogwai would be formed along with old schoolfriend Martin Bulloch. Photo: Dimitris Legakis/Athena Pictures

3 . Belle & Sebastian Belle & Sebastian were born out of Glasgow's Stow College where Stuart Murdoch and Stuart David enrolled in 1994 on a programme called Beatbox for unemployed musicians. It would be there that they would record some demos with Alan Rankine which would be the basis for the debut album Tigermilk released on the Electric Honey label. | Getty Images