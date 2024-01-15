Glasgow in the seventies: 14 of the best Glasgow bands and musicians of the 1970s
The 1970s was a time for change for many Glaswegians as people begun to move out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city. It was a decade that saw the city's very own Billy Connolly rise to prominence with the Anderston born comedian selling out The Pavilion Theatre in 1974 before going on to make an appearance on BBC's Parkinson the following year.
Green’s Playhouse was renamed The Apollo in September 1973, with a number of legendary bands and artists performing at the venue during the seventies such as Wings, The Rolling Stones, ABBA and Johnny Cash. Many bands and artists emerged from the city's vibrant music scene during the decade as bands got together in the post-punk scene as well as others scoring UK number one hit singles.
Here is a look back at some of the best bands and musicians to come out of Glasgow during the era.