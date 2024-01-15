Glasgow in the seventies: 14 of the best Glasgow bands and musicians of the 1970s

Here are some of the best bands and musicians to emerge from Glasgow's music scene during the seventies

The 1970s was a time for change for many Glaswegians as people begun to move out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city. It was a decade that saw the city's very own Billy Connolly rise to prominence with the Anderston born comedian selling out The Pavilion Theatre in 1974 before going on to make an appearance on BBC's Parkinson the following year.

Green’s Playhouse was renamed The Apollo in September 1973, with a number of legendary bands and artists performing at the venue during the seventies such as Wings, The Rolling Stones, ABBA and Johnny Cash. Many bands and artists emerged from the city's vibrant music scene during the decade as bands got together in the post-punk scene as well as others scoring UK number one hit singles.

Here is a look back at some of the best bands and musicians to come out of Glasgow during the era.

1 . The Sensational Alex Harvey Band Alex Harvey formed the Sensational Alex Harvey Band in Glasgow in 1972 with Zal Cleminson, Chris Glen, and cousins Hugh and Ted McKenna. The band made Glasgow's legendary Apollo their having first appeared at the venue in February 1973 when it was called Green's Playhouse as the support for Mott the Hoople.

2 . Frankie Miller Born in Bridgeton, Glasgow, singer-songwriter Frankie Miller signed a solo record deal with Chrysalis Records in 1972 before releasing his debut album 'Once in a Blue Moon' the following year. Miller had his first top 40 hit in the UK in 1977 with "Be Good to Yourself". Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images

3 . Slik Scottish pop group Slik were formed in Glasgow in the mid-1970s .They had originally been known as Salvation with Midge Ure joining the band in 1972 . The band scored a UK number one hit in February 1976 with the release of their single "Forever and Ever".