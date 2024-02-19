Glasgow named 'best city in the world for live music' according to new research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an effort to find the best city in the world people travel to for gigs and concerts - travel agent Planet Cruise found in new research that Glasgow is the best city in the world for live music.

'Gig tripping' is set to become a new travel trend in 2024, a concept where people travel to new destinations to watch live music, at gigs, bars or festivals. According to UK Music, live music attracted 14.4 million tourists in 2022 - and with Glasgow hosting some of the biggest acts at spots like the Hydro, Glasgow Green, and Bellahouston Park - it's not surprise we've came out on top.

Music tourists are drawn to Glasgow not just to see their favourite performer on tour - but for its rich musical heritage and incredible night culture.

Now as acts like Taylor Swift and Ne-yo announce global international tours for 2024 - Planet Cruise have ranked the best cities in the world for music tourism, with Glasgow beating out the likes of Marseilles in France and Dublin in Ireland.

Five factors were considered when finding the best city in the world for musical tourism, these were: number of live music bars, number of music arenas, number of festivals, number of concerts/gigs, and average hotel price.

Glasgow is home to plenty of venues offering live music from almost any genre you can think of, boasting 7.02 live music bars per 100,000 people, ranking number one overall with 4.31 music arenas per 100,000 and an outstanding 61.94 gigs per 100,000 people, it’s no surprise that the city has been hailed the best in the world for gig tripping.

The Barrowland Ballroom is an institution representative of Glasgow's rich musical heritage

The famous OVO Hydro attracts a crowd, with international artists such as Nicki Minaj and Liam Gallagher taking the stage in 2024. With an average hotel price of only $153, the city is attractive to tourists worldwide.

