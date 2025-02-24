Jim Kerr is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable figures that has been the frontman of the band Simple Minds since the late 1970s.

The roots of Simple Minds can be found in the Southside of Glasgow through the short-lived punk band Johnny & The Self-Abusers who first performed in Glasgow at the Doune Castle in Shawlands on Kilmarnock Road. They released their only single “Saints and Sinners” in November 1977 with the band splitting on that same day. Simple Minds would then be renamed after a lyric from the Davie Bowie song “Jean Genie”.

Simple Minds’ first big breakthrough success was the album New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) released by Virgin Records in September 1982 which included singles such as “Someone Somewhere in Summertime”, “Promised You a Miracle” and “Glittering Prize”.

To this day, they remain the quintessential Glasgow band that always puts on memorable gigs whenever they return to Glasgow as they still have their home city at heart as Kerr once said: “I never really left Glasgow. No doubt I’ve spent most of my grown-up life away from the city but I’ve always had somewhere to lay my head.”

The band will make a special return to their hometown on Friday 27 June 2025 as part of Glasgow’s Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park for a one-off performance. Jim Kerr and co will be joined by special guests which will include Future Islands, KT Tunstall and Hamish Hawk. It will be Simple Minds’ largest UK headline show for over 30 years.

In an exclusive interview with Jim Kerr, he told us: “We're really looking forward to it. Simple Minds have played in Glasgow countless times, but rarely have we been outdoors. The last time we were outdoors was not so far from Bellahouston Park, at Ibrox [in 1986]. So coming back to play in Glasgow was a special occasion. Why not try and make it a wee bit more special? By playing, for the first time, as part of the set, our biggest album ever, Once Upon a Time, which we've never played before in it’s entirety. It's quite a short album, eight songs. It will be a genuine premiere.”

Explore these nine locations in Glasgow which have a connection to Jim Kerr and Simple Minds.

1 . Waterfront A young Jim Kerr standing on the banks of the River Clyde which was the subject of the Simple Minds hit "Waterfront". Photo: Laurie Evans

2 . Holyrood Secondary School Holyrood Secondary School is where it all began for Simple Minds. Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Brian McGee all attended the school with people from groups like Texas, Altered Images and Fran Healy of Travis also going to the Southside secondary school. | Supplied

3 . Barrowland Ballroom The Barrowland Ballroom had been closed until Simple Minds shot the live performance for the Waterfront video in the venue as part of a free gig for fans with Bono joining the band on stage. That led to the venue reopening with artists such as David Bowie and Oasis performing in the Barrowlands. Photo: Supplied