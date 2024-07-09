Jedward to play free gig at Barrowlands Ballroom in celebration of Glasgow Pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow’s Pride have revealed their line-up later this month, with Irish pop duo Jedward set to play a free show at the Barrowlands on July 20

Irish twin duo Jedward have confirmed they are just one of the headliners playing a free all inclusive event at Glasgow's Pride in the city’s Barrowlands this month.

The annual celebration on Saturday July 20 will take place at the Barrowland Ballroom, Market and BAad from 2pm until 8pm with a host entertainment.

Jedward told their fans: “Happy Pride to all our Jepic legends. Let’s rock Glasgow Pride July 20th.

”Organisers reckon this year’s Pride celebration bringing together the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies could be their biggest event yet!”

Local talents taking to the stage include hosts Bev Lyons, and Drag Queen Miss Bellahouston, singers Just The Brave, Jasmine Jet, Lee Cammy, Jeremy Levif, Girls R Loud, Jamie Lee Morley, Archie CW, and Jane Henderson.

Glasgow’s Pride chairperson Stuart McPhail said: “Last year over 50,000 people were reported to attend the Pride march in Glasgow and we expect this year’s numbers to exceed that.

“We are now thrilled to announce that Jedward will join our line up of talent which sees local acts join some global bands from the music and entertainment scene.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Glasgow’s Pride on Saturday July 20 2024. We are delighted to have joined forces with the iconic Glasgow venue that is Barrowlands in its ninetieth year. We know that this year’s event will be bristling with fun and entertainment for everyone as well as celebrating the diversity and inclusiveness of Glasgow.

”More BIG names will be announced in coming days for the FREE event, which follows on from the Pride March starting at Festival Park from 10:30am and leaving there at 12 noon.”

Jedward are putting on a free show for Glasgow Pride | AFP via Getty Images

Scottish Oompah Loompah star Kirsty Paterson will also join in the fun with Drag Queen Ann Phetamine alongside Go Radio’s Gina McKie, and Crofty.

I Kissed A Girl’s Fiorenza and Rangers and Celtic ambassadors will be there too. A Celebration for Everyone, Glasgow’s Pride will take over not only the famed Barrowland Ballroom itself for a free concert, but also the legendary market and BAad for a full day of family friendly entertainment and over 150 market stalls.

Here's what attendees can expect: