Musicians of Paisley: 8 of the best musicians who were born and raised in Paisley

Paisley has had a huge impact on Scotland’s creative scene having produced some of the countries finest artists, actors and musicians.

Names such as Paolo Nutini and Gerry Rafferty instantly roll off the tongue whenever you mention Paisley and music which is why we wanted to look at some of the other top talents that were born in the town just outside of Glasgow.

Here are some of the best musicians to have been brought up in Paisley.

1. Gerry Rafferty

Gerry Rafferty is one of the finest songwriters and musicians which Scotland has ever produced. He was born into a working class family in Underwood Lane in Paisley and would grow up in Ferguslie Park with him being educated at St Mirin's Academy. There is a mural dedicated to Rafferty on Browns Lane in the town. | Getty Images

2. Paolo Nutini

Paolo Nutini is one of Paisley's most famous sons with the singer attending St Andrew's Academy. In an interview with the Big Issue speaking about his hometown he said: “Paisley offered me and my family a life, way back, and it has continued to do so. When I think of Paisley, I think of everything that has shaped my life." Photo: Hans-Peter van Velthoven

3. Joe Egan

Stealers Wheel co-founder Joe Egan was born and brought up in Paisley. He was a pupil at St Mirin's Academy along with Gerry Rafferty. | Redferns

4. Kelly Marie

Scottish singer Kelly Marie was born in Paisley in October 1957 to parents Alex and Jeanette. She is best known for the hit "Feels Like I'm in Love" that got to the top of the UK charts in 1980. | Getty Images

