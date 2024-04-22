Rod Stewart surprises Glasgow pub punters with impromptu performance in Merchant City
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rock legend Rod Stewart was spotted out and about in Glasgow over the weekend, and even gave people in a Glasgow pub a performance.
Stewart was in town to see Celtic take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi final, with his beloved Hoops booking their place in the final of the competition after a penalty shootout win with Celtic keeper Joe Hart being the hero on the day.
After the game, Stewart headed for the Merchant City to Murphy’s bar on Bell Street where he got up to sing his legendary 1971 hit “Maggie May” along with friends John McLaughlin and Kevin McGuire.
Taking to social media, Kevin McGuire posted a clip saying: “Maggie May with Sir Rod Stewart. Some craic!”
Just last week, the former Faces frontman was spotted out and about in Finnieston as he stopped into the Kelvingrove Cafe for an Old Fashioned.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.