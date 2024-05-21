Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Rooney had never played a show much bigger than a pub venue when he was thrust on stage in front of thousands filling in for Olly Murs ahead of the Take That show at the Hydro earlier this month

Daniel Rooney was used to playing small cover sets at pubs across Glasgow and Lanarkshire as he tried to launch his music career with The Delbert Grady band - at no point soon did he expect to be playing to a crowd in their thousands at the Hydro when he set out to play a cover set at Radisson Red Skybar earlier this month.

Rooney, 24, from Cambuslang shot to stardom when clips of his set went viral on social media.

Rooney is set to release his debut single, Old Ways, this Friday (May 24), speaking on the reaction to his gig with Take That at the Hydro, Daniel said: ”The last few weeks have been the craziest of my life. Obviously going from the gig at Take That has just been madness ever since. We’ve been down to London, we’ve done interviews and chat shows in Glasgow and around Scotland and we are recording music at the same time.

“It’s wild, having to think of things I never considered before and so much going on – but it’s really exciting and it feels great that people are enthusiastic about what we are doing and everyone seems to want to help.”

Rooney’s lyricism and musical style is inspired by the likes of Paolo Nutini and Mark Ronson - Old Ways is set to be a tune with a soaring chorus alongside some catchy singalong moments.

Daniel had written the song and recorded a rough demo with The Delbert Grady Band, a new duo set up between himself and Steff Corr, but quickly arranged studio time and a producer to deliver a tune you’ll be able to download from Friday on all platforms.

Daniel Rooney plays cover sets under his own name, but plays original songs with The Delbert Grady Band. A new duo established this year.

Daniel said: “We’re trying to move forward from being the guy who was just supporting Take That. I want people to hear my music and know that I’m not just a pub singer. It’s a song that’s gone through different stages, I’ve recorded many demos through it.

“I wrote it a while ago and it started off as a little folky song that was just me and a guitar. It was finger picking style and there were harmonies on top and it was quite nice. A few months ago I wanted to change it up a little bit and make it sound big, soulful and funky. I took it to the boys in the band and we messed about with different ideas.

“It all came around really quickly. We went for an Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson early 2000’s London sound, and that’s what we got from the recording. James Allan the producer, Steff Corr the co-writer and bass player and Ryan Bradley the drummer did a really good job at recording everything and getting the vibe down to what I wanted.

“It was like a big team effort really and it all worked out. We’ve added different guitar parts and lots of harmonies, lots of saxophones and trumpets and there’s parts where it comes to a big crescendo. I like the groove, it’s easy to listen to. I’m really buzzing to get it out there.”

Daniel admits there have been down sides to it all – the attention mainly – but he’d never complain about the sort of opportunity he’s always dreamed of.

Daniel told: “The attention is the bit I’m not used to. I come from a small family and I’m an only child so I’m definitely not used to all the attention I was getting. I think for the first three nights I couldn’t really sleep after it all kicked off. I couldn’t eat either. I was running off adrenaline. Now we’re back to normal I’m back to sleeping and eating but it was a crazy thing to adapt to. It was really great and fun. Now I want to get back into it again and back playing those big shows. We have a taste for it now, let’s hope more comes from it.

“And I have to say thank you to Ross King – if he hadn’t taken a chance, and then Gary Barlow listening to him, none of this would have happened. Ross has been amazing, he’s really gone out of his way to help a stranger just because he liked what I was doing.”

You'll have caught Daniel Rooney playing cover sets at pub venues across Lanarkshire and Glasgow before he went on to debut at the Hydro.

In the meantime you can still catch Daniel playing covers at venues like the Radisson Red Skybar or Wunderbar - but the young talent hopes to take his band around the Glasgow gig circuit soon.

Rooney continued: “The plan after this is to record more tunes. I think we will do maybe another single then possibly an ep after that. An ep or an album, that would be the dream. And of course to have a headline Glasgow show maybe like a King Tuts – properly iconic. It’s always been a dream to play my own headline show. I’ve never really done it before. I’ve played support slots and things like that. To play a headline show with all original music and the boys in the band that would be a great opportunity.

“Especially if we could land Tut’s. One day the Hydro, but Tut’s is the goal for me at the minute. And if we get another Take That show or other supports as a band doing our tunes, that would be epic. For now you’ll still find me at the bar shows, I guess I’ll always do stuff with Radisson RED as I’m close with the guys – but hopefully covers shows will be a thing of the past soon.”