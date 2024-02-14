Sound of the City: 9 of the best most recognisable Glasgow album covers

Glasgow has produced some of the best Scottish albums of all time with many of the covers being just as good as the tunes featured on the album.
Included on this list is albums which feature photographs from Oscar Marzaroli and other pieces of art which have been specifically painted.
Here are 9 of our favourite album covers from Glasgow.
1. Screamadelica - Primal Scream
Screamadelica is one of the most recognisable Scottish albums of all time. It propelled the band onto the dancefloor with hits including ‘Movin’ on Up’ and ‘Loaded’. The image was painted by Paul Cannell from East London who was inspired by kids drawings.
2. Raintown - Deacon Blue
Raintown is very much an album about Glasgow and arguably Deacon Blue’s finest piece of work. The front cover is a photograph by Oscar Marzaroli which depicts Glasgow on a rainy day.
3. Mogwai Young Team - Mogwai
Mogwai's 1997 debut album makes our list with the album cover being a photo taken by Brendan O'Hare of a Fuji Bank branch which can be found in Shibuya, Tokyo. The "MYT" logo found inside the cover was created by Adam Piggot.
4. Grand Prix - Teenage Fanclub
Grand Prix was the fifth album release from Teenage Fanclub released in 1995. The now-defunct Formula One racing team Simtek provided the car that appears on the front cover.