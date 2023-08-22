A Sauchiehall Street underground music venue has closed it’s doors after just eight months in business.

Opened by popular Glasgow DJ and producer, Frazi.er, the club was opened to shine a spotlight on the underground music scene in the city with some impressive, heavy duty sound equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SYMBOL opened just under eight months ago, on Boxing Day 2022, and announced their closure earlier this month, on August 10.

Anyone that visited the club in it’s short lifespan can tell you that this loss is a sore one - the small intimate venue had some of the best acoustics in the city, an incredible atmosphere, and will be sorely missed by music fans who had begun to frequent the burgeoning club.

However, the team were unable to get past the opening hump, and struggled to keep up with costs and other strains associated with running a club. The team teased that the might be back when the time is right, but are unable to continue in the current market.

Releasing a statement on Instagram, a spokesperson for SYMBOL told the clubs near 20k followers:“With a heavy heart we share the news that SYMBOL as a club will be closing. SYMBOL was always going to be a big challenge but our time in Sauchiehall Street is cut shorter than initially planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After the first months of the year we realised the rise in running costs as a venue, against cost of living prices for clubbers was a huge challenge in itself.

“We only wanted to take on this project with a high standard of sound system and lighting to offer a good experience, which also comes at a huge cost for a small venue.

“The huge saturation in dance music, made our desired vision a lot harder to achieve & also not as enjoyable a project to work on as we hoped.

SYMBOL on Sauchiehall Street announced their closure this month after eight months in business

“We wanted to put a solid focus on the music by bringing top quality music international guests. With agency demands & travel prices this was just simply impossible!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would like to thank everyone who showed us loyal support from the start and all our staff that worked above and beyond! We had some truly amazing nights here.

“We wanted to bring a fresh venue to our city and to push new talent, unfortunately our ambitions didn’t work out the way we wanted with the current climate.