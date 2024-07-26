Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Life experiences have helped my music and helped me as an artist to be where I am now.”

Glasgow is known for its music scene and there’s space to accommodate a wide spread of genres. The stages in grassroots venues may be dominated by guitar-heavy acts with band nights and electro festivals, but if you look beyond the usual lineups there are artists creating sounds beyond the ordinary, Bemz being one of them.

At the forefront of Scottish rap, Nigerian-born Bemz spent his teenage years in Ayrshire before moving to Glasgow. Named BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year in 2022 he has a growing catalogue of music available online which includes three albums. He is the pioneer of M4 Festival launching next week aiming to showcase and spotlight acts that don’t seamlessly slot into the blueprint of the local music scene - artists who are producing and experimenting with new and different sounds.

We caught up with Bemz earlier this week to learn more about his music: “My music is quite a funny one,” he said. “I draw inspiration from a wide pool of sounds. Whether it’s electronic music, rap, R & B, Afro beat, piano, indie. My music is very much a big mix of that.”

“For me it’s all about not trying to pigeon-hole myself and my music into one specific sound because I know that I like a lot of sounds. I draw a lot of inspiration from different artists, locally and outside of Scotland. It keeps me happy and enjoying making music.

“My catalogue is very long and that comes from making music for so long. I released my first project at 18 so that was like 11/12 years ago. Obviously with that and with life things happen. You grow, you experience things, you go through things, you see things happen to other people and that shapes the outcome of what you put out. Especially for someone like me my music is kind of like a diary. Each project I can pinpoint a specific part of my life. Life has helped me to become the artist that I am now.