Sam Palladio from TV show Nashville will play an intimate gig at King Tut’s on September 23 this year - with tickets on sale soon

Acclaimed musician and actor Sam Palladio has announced his Before We Lost The Light UK headline tour for September 2024. The five date run begins at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on Sunday 22nd September and comes to King Tut's in Glasgow on Monday 23rd September. Tickets are available on artist pre-sale from 10am Wednesday 31st July, promoter and venue pre-sale starts 10am Thursday 1st August and general on sale begins at 10am Friday 2nd August. Regarding the tour Sam says, “I’m so excited to be playing my first ever UK headlining tour. It’s the start of a new chapter for me as I release my debut album The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light. The album is the culmination of years of hard work and to finally be able to take it on the road and share my story is both thrilling and cathartic.

“I’ve been fortunate to tour heavily in the UK with the cast of Nashville but to bring this album to life in these awesome, intimate venues takes me back to the thrill of playing rock clubs as a teenager, feeling the energy and really bringing people together. Ultimately I want to get to know my audience and I want them to get to know me, more than just as an actor on a TV show.”

Tour dates:

22nd – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

23rd– Glasgow , King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

24th – Manchester, Band On The Wall

27th – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

30th – London, Omeara

Sam Palladio will be touring his anticipated forthcoming debut album The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light. The album is released on September 13th 2024 and available to pre-order now here. The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light is a bright beacon for the Cornish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor’s whirlwind trans-Atlantic life. The album was born in Nashville, with some judicious nods back to the UK and finished in Los Angeles in the iconic “Prince Room” of the legendary Sunset Sound studios with Grammy-winning producer Dave Sardy (Noel Gallagher, Band Of Horses, Royal Blood).