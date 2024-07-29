Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Featuring tracks from Nine Inch Nails and Mogwai, the goth yoga experience is unlike any other yoga class in Glasgow

A Glasgow yoga studio is looking to upend stereotypes about yoga with the launch of a ‘gothic’ yoga experience.

After noticing the stereotypes of chilled out tunes, £150 yoga pants and perfect bodies, Steph Wall, founder of the Kali Collective, created the event which she hopes will attract “weirdos like me”.

The ‘Gothic Sound & Movement Immersion’ form Kali Collective will see attendees moving through restorative yoga postures to the moody and immersive sounds of Nine Inch Nails, Mogwai, and Mica Levi.

Steph, who moved to Scotland from Canada nine years ago, will swap her usual ‘downward dog’ for the decks as she DJs a setlist of her favourite tracks.

The event takes place Friday, August 2 from 7:30-8:45 PM at the Kali Collective Yoga Studio on Washington Street, Glasgow.

On the inspiration behind the unique event, Steph said: “When I hear about a “trend”, my immediate instinct is to challenge it. Sound Baths were the “thing” and they were all the same, I wanted to do things differently, because that’s what our community wants and expects. I think this will appeal to weirdos like me.

“A lot of yoga is about finding what works for you. When I’m practising, I listen to the music I love, which is often intense and dark. Yoga shouldn’t be about expectations; it should be immersive and emotive – and that’s all about you doing you.

“Music is a big passion of mine, and I love that I’m able to bring my two big loves together with this event.

“I hope people will give this a try and give in to the yoga and the poses. This is an opportunity for you to be present with different layers of your body as the music guides you into new sensations and feelings. Even if you’ve not tried yoga before this could be a great way to explore.”

A class at Kali Collective | Contributed

Attendees can also opt for the opportunity to experience an elongated savasana being held by an aerial silk hammock.

Tickets are £20 for yoga, £30 for aerial silk.