Ne-Yo will be coming to Glasgow later this year.

Ne-You will be hitting the road for his first UK tour in six years, and will be returning to Glasgow.

The singer is expected to perform brand new music from his eighth album Self Explanatory which was released on 15 July 2022.

So, when is the singer expected to play Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming tour.

When is Ne-Yo playing Glasgow?

Ne-Yo is scheduled to perform at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday 27 September.

The doors are scheduled to open at 7pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available and can be purchased via Live Nation and Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing ticket prices were listed at £46.25–£57.50 and VIP packages were available starting from £91.25.

Where else in the UK is he playing?

Ne-Yo will be playing eight shows for his first UK tour in six years:

20 September - Newcastle O2 City Hall

21 September - Manchester, BEC Arena

22 September - Hull Bonus Arena

24 September - Birmingham Forum

25 September - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

27 September - Glasgow O2 Academy

28 September - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

29 September - London OVO Arena Wembley

What will the setlist be?

Fans will be excited to hear some of Ne-Yo’s newest hits from his latest album, as well as some of his classics like So Sick, and Closer. While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist that Ne-Yo performed at the Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas, that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show. Ne-Yo played the following setlist on 5 July 2019:

So Sick

She Knows

Apology

Miss Independent

Because of You

Nobody

Sexy Love

Good Man

One in a Million

Do You

Let Me Love You

Irreplaceable

Nights Like These

LA NIGHTS

Bust It Baby

Make Me Better

Leave You Alone

Summertime

Push Back

Closer

Give Me Everything

Time of Our Lives

Who is Ne-Yo?

Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer.

Ne-Yo first gained fame as a songwriter, when he wrote Mario’s smash hit Let Me Love You which was released in 2004.

The performer released his debut solo single Stay featuring Peedi Crakk in 2005 which saw moderate success.

However, when Ne-Yo dropped his debut album In MY Own Words in 2006 it saw critical and commercial success. The album went on to reach number one on the Billboard 200 charts.

The album has since been certified platinum in the United States, the United Kingdom as well as Japan and Australia.

Ne-Yo is only the second male R&B artist ever to amass six consecutive Top 10 albums since kicking off his career. He has amassed over 10 million album sales worldwide, three Grammy Awards and two MOBO awards.

Throughout his career the singer has released eight studio albums, and 41 singles. He has also made numerous appearances with other artists on their records.

Throughout his career Ne-Yo has also seen great success as a songwriter for other artists, writing for some of the biggest names in the music industry like: Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Usher and Celine Dion.