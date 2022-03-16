Oska Bright Film Festival marks 10th anniversary with Glasgow screening

The Oska Bright Film Festival launches today (Wednesday) with an event planned for Glasgow.

The unique film festival takes place from March 16-22 with events across the UK, and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Oska Bright is a standout, world-leading film festival made by and featuring people with learning disabilities and autism.

What is happening in Glasgow?

In this celebratory 10th anniversary year, the Oska Bright Film Festival (OBFF) is coming to Glasgow, featuring a Best of the Fest screening at Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT).

Glasgow has become a key hub for emerging young filmmakers and artists and Oska Bright hopes to tap in to this audience, connecting and educating more people than ever before.

The screening will be held on Monday, March 21, beginning at 6.30pm. It will be autism and dementia friendly, with lights dimmed, sound turned lower than usual cinema screenings, and no trailers before the screening.

For more information about the event, visit the Oska Bright Film Festival website.

What is the Oska Bright Film Festival?

OBFF will champion people with learning disabilities or autism on the big screen, showcasing bold, innovative and boundary-breaking work from voices often unheard.

With only 5.4 per cent of disabled people working in the UK film industry, OBFF is committed to giving learning-disabled artists a platform to showcase their work, connect with peers, develop skills and explore new opportunities in the industry.

Since its inception, OBFF has reached a wider and more diverse audience, with record levels of submissions in recent years and over 45,000 people attending the festival.

This March, OBFF will screen 81 films from 55 countries and in doing so will provide a global platform for marginalised voices. Following a purely-virtual festival in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, works will once again be shown on the big screen as well as virtually, in order to boost accessibility for the widest possible audience.