Panic! At the Disco will be making a return to the UK in 2023.

Following the long-awaited announcement of a new album and brand new single Viva Las Vengeance, Panic! At the Disco has announced a brand new tour.

The new single Viva Las Vengeance is the title track from the upcoming seventh album of Panic! At the Disco, and fourth album as a solo artist.

Panic! At the Disco will hit the road at end of the year, kicking off with a leg in the U.S., before going to Canada, Europe and the U.K.

Brendon Urie is the long-time frontman of the band. Photo: Elektra Music Group.

The North American leg begins on 8 September in Austin, USA, with artists like Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers, Beach Bunny and Little Image as openers.

So, when will fans be able to catch the artist in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming UK leg of the tour.

When is Panic! At the Disco playing Glasgow?

Panic! At the Disco is scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday 3 March in 2023.

The doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

How can I access presale tickets?

Customers who sign up to OVO Presale will be able to get early access to tickets on Wednesday 8 June. The presale event is set to open at 10am.

O2 customers will already have access to O2 Priority which will be releasing early access tickets for the event. This presale event opens Wednesday 8 June at 10am.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 10 June at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

Where else in the UK are the band playing?

The band have announced four shows for the UK leg of their tour.

The band will be performing at the following venues

03 March 2023 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

04 March 2023 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

06 March 2023 - The O2, London

10 March 2023 - AO Arena, Manchester

Who is Panic! At the Disco?

Panic! At the Disco was originally an American band formed in Las Vegas in 2004 by childhood friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson.

However, it has been developed into a solo project by musician Brendon Urie, after the final remaining band member Dallon Weekes left in 2017.

As a band they released their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out in 2005 which received critical acclaim and kicked off a career of great success.

The band went on to release three more albums, Pretty. Odd. (2008), Vices & Virtues (2011) and Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! (2013).

Since 2017, Brendan Urie has continued to release music under the name, and has released three albums as a solo act: Death of a Bachelor (2016), Pray for the Wicked (2018) and Viva Las Vengeance (2022).

Their fifth album, and first solo project, Death of a Bachelor (2016) received critical acclaim and was the highest selling rock album of 2016.

The album shot to number one on the Billboard 200 Chart, and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the GRAMMY Awards.

In 2017, Brendon Urie made his Broadway debut, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning, Broadway hit Kinky Boots.