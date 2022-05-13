Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers received a five star review from NME who described it as “a cathartic, soul-bearing autobiography”.

US rapper and songwriter, Kendrick Lamar, is bringing his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers world tour to Glasgow in 2022.

Lamar, 34, is regarded as one of the world’s most talented musicians which means tickets for his Glasgow concert will sell out extremely quickly when they go on sale.

The world tour will follow hot on the heels of Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was released on May 13, 2022.

When is Kendrick Lamar coming to Glasgow?

Lamar, who turns 35 in June, will appear at the OVO Hyrdro in Glasgow on Wednesday November 2, 2022.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale to the public via Ticketmaster on Friday May 22, 2022 at 10.00am.

However, there will be three ticket presales starting at 10.00am on Thursday May 21, at 10.00am and stopping at 9.35am on Friday May 22, 2022.

The ticket presales are listed on Ticketmaster as: the OVO presale, O2 Priority presale and Gigs In Scotland presale.

The concert is for over 14s only and any children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

A maximum of six tickets per person/per household applies and any ticket orders over the limit of six will be cancelled.

Level three at the OVO Hydro is accessible by stairs only. Levels two and three may not suit those who have mobility difficulties or who are uncomfortable with heights.

Why has Kendrick Lamar announced a world tour?

Lamar released his latest studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on Frwiiday May 13, 2022.

The 2022 world tour will give fans the chance to enjoy the new album live in concert.

Who will the support act be?

Baby Keem will perform on all dates and Tanna Leone will perform on select dates, according to LiveNation.

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Who is Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was born in Compton, Los Angeles, California on June 17, 1987.

His mother named him after American singer-songwriter Eddie Kendricks of The Temptations.

Lamar was never in a gang growing up but he was surrounded by friends and family members who were.

A straight A student, Lamar’s life was changed forever when he saw his heroes Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre filming the music video for their hit single California Love.

In 2011, Lamar released his first studio album (Section.80) himself.

Lamar started to significantly grow his fanbase and would eventually go on to sign a deal with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment.

In 2012 he released Good Kid, M.A.A.D City which was very succesful and he followed it up with the release of his third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, in 2015.

Not only was To Pimp a Butterfly a huge commercial success it also emjoyed significant critical praise.

Lamar’s fourth album, Damn, was released in 2017 to huge critical acclaim and in 2018 he currated the music used in the original score of movie Black Panther.

Lamar has amassed more than 70 million record sale in the USA alone and has won 15 Grammy awards, a Pulitzer prize and has been nominated for an Oscar.