Next year a serial killer expert will come to Glasgow to discuss the psychology behind serial killers.

A ‘Serial Killer and Psychopath night’ will be coming to Glasgow’s West End early next year - with promises of ‘live psychopath testing’.

Serial Killer expert, Cheish Merryweather, who regularly appears on the BBC, will be giving a talk on serial killers at the Oran Mor on February 7 - and regularly testing the audience for signs of psychopathy throughout.

Following on from two sold out nights in September, fans of the morbid and macabre, will be able to hear about the psychology behind some of the world’s most notorious serial killers and psychopaths.

The two hour talk will go into the motivations behind serial killers, ‘the seven stages of evil’, serial killer couples, and ‘how to protect yourself from a psychopath’ and more.

Cheish Merryweather said: “There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience discovers if they have the mind of a psychopath. We have travelled around the UK looking for the cities with the highest scores and as much as we love Glasgow city; it will certainly be interesting to find out.

“Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years.

“These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way."

The event begins at 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 7 2023 at the Oran Mor on Byres Road. The event is restricted to over-16s, and lasts two hours with a fifteen minute interval.