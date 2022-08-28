Pussy Riot to headline Great Western Festival in Glasgow with anti-Russia show

The Great Western Festival returns for it’s third showcase, headlined by Pussy Riot and supported by an eclectic mix of artists.

The Great Western Festival is back for another year with a diverse range of artists and genres, and will return to the city’s West End on Saturday 12 November 2022.

This year marks the third edition of the popular all-day multi-venue music and arts festival, which promises to be the boldest and most memorable yet.

Organisers have announced this year’s headliners - the renowned Russian feminist art/protest collective, Pussy Riot.

Following a hugely successful UK tour in 2019 - which included a 10-night residency at Summerhall for Edinburgh Fringe - Pussy Riot return to Scotland.

The Russian art collective have revised their show in account with current world affairs, with their new show that covers the prosecution of political prisoners and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Great Western has promised the set to be a vital and unforgettable performance.

Who else is playing the Great Western Festival?

Joining Pussy Riot in Glasgow this autumn will be an eclectic mix of heavy hitters and rising talent, including: BC Camplight, Los Bitchos, Scalping, Luna Li, Dan Mangan, The Bug Club, Connie Constance, Plastic Mermaids, Martha Ffion, A.A. Williams, DEADLETTER and more.

The festival will also play host to an abundant line up of exciting local/Scottish talent too, including: Dutch Wine, Lewis McLaughlin, Iona Zajac, Bin Juice, Raveloe, Amelia Bayler, Flinch., Sean Lìonadh, and Bee Asha Singh.

Tickets: Tickets to the Great Western Festival are on sale now via the festival website.

Festival organiser Brian Reynolds said: "We are so happy to bring back our community festival for 2022 and I’m truly delighted to have our Russian friends Pussy Riot headlining the event.

“This serves as a timely reminder that dissident Russian voices will ultimately have to bring about the necessary changes within Russia and that these voices deserve our full support.

He added: “The line up is so rich in awesome new talent that I wish I could attend twice.