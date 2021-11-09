Remembrance Day events in Glasgow

Remembrance Day is this Sunday, read on for everything you need to know about the events commemorating the day around Glasgow.

Remembrance Day is Thursday 11th of November this year.

At 11AM on Thursday people across the country will take part in a two minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in WW1.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events have been organised across the whole of the country and will be televised throughout the day.

As for other events that have been arranged to remember those who lost their lives, there are poppies available in exchange for a donation to The Royal British Legion all over Glasgow at the moment.

There is also currently a garden of remembrance in Glasgow’s George Square. The garden opened on the 26th of October, and is a place for people to go and pay their respects.

West of Scotland’s Veteran group has also arranged an event in George Square at 10:15am. All military associations and branches in Glasgow are invited to parade their standards in the centenary year of the Royal British Legion Scotland.