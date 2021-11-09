COP26: What have the famous attendees been up to in Glasgow?

Dine like...Presidents? These are all the places celebrities have been spotted in Glasgow while attending COP26.

Here’s a roundup of all the celebrity sightings since the beginning of COP26. We know where they have been eating, staying and who is currently in Glasgow.

Barack Obama was most recently spotted eating at the Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery on Argyle Street. Bill Gates was also reportedly spotted having dinner there last week as well.

Leonardo Di Caprio has been spotted in various parts of Glasgow over the time span of the summit. He was seen having dinner at The Citizen last week as well as out in the Maryhill area.

Greta Thungberg has been spotted all across Glasgow working with activists in the streets, and partaking in the local protests.

Maisie Williams was seen walking in Glasgow after she attended COP26 to introduce Sir David Attenborough’s new series The Green Planet.

President Biden was even spotted outside Greggs. No reports on whether he grabbed a famed sausage roll though.

The Beast from the Chase was spotted taking pictures with police officers in Glasgow Central Station.