Riverside Festival will return to Glasgow this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Riverside Festival is set to return to Glasgow this Jubilee weekend.

The festival is known for bringing the best DJs from across the globe together.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when is the Riverside Festival?

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival, including what you can and can’t bring onto the site.

The event will be held at the Riverside Museum. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

When is the Riverside Festival in Glasgow?

The festival is scheduled to take place over the Jubilee weekend.

The festival will kick off on the 2 June and run through until the 4 June.

Who is playing the festival?

The festival offers an extensive list of top tier acts on the bill including Charlotte De Witte, Carl Cox and Roisin Murphy.

Fans can see the full line-up on the Riverside Festival website .

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available via the Riverside Festival website .

Tickets can be bought for different days across the festival whether you’re wanting to attend everyday or specific days like Friday and Saturday there is an option for you.

Here are a few of the following options and prices:

3 Day weekend tickets are currently priced at £159.00 with a £15.90 booking fee.

Tickets for just Thursday and Friday are £109.00 with a £10.90 booking fee.

Tickets for a single day (Friday) are currently priced at £65 with a £6.50 booking fee.

You can get the full list of prices and buy your tickets at the Riverside Festival website .

When do the gates open?

The gates to the festival will open everyday at 3pm. Final entry for the festival will be at 6pm, if you arrive after this time you won’t be permitted to enter the site.

The website states that guests will not be able to exit the festival and re-enter.

You will also be asked for proof of identity upon arrival. If you cannot provide this the entry may be refused with no refund offered.

Where does the festival take place?

The event takes place at the Riverside Museum, 100 Pointhouse Road, Glasgow, G3 8RS.

The event is a 10 minute walk from Partick Train Station and Subway in the West End of Glasgow.

Both Central Station and Queen Street have trains that will take you directly to Partick.

What can I bring to the festival?

No food is allowed on the premises. Food can be purchased at the festival which will host a variety of street food vendors on the site.

Bringing your own alcohol is also prohibited. There will be various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase across the various bars at the festival.

The challenge 25 process will be in operation across all bars within the festival site and will be rigorously enforced.

You must bring ID with you for entry and potential alcohol purchases.

The event asks that if you can avoid it, please do not bring a bag. If you have to bring a bag it is not allowed to be bigger than 30cm x 42cm (the size of a sheet of A3 paper).

Those who bring bags will be separated into a bag search line and may be delayed as a result of the searches.

Here are a few other prohibited items:

Professional cameras

Drones,

Portable laser equipment

Laser pens

Megaphones

Air horns

Gazebos

Aerosols over 250ml

Reflective jackets