Glasgow joggers are being asked to lace up their running shoes and don a Santa hat in a bid to raise money for a local cancer charity.

When is the 2021 Santa Dash?

From December 11 to December 18 festive fun runners will be asked to take part in the virtual Santa Dash in aid of the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants will receive a free Santa hat emblazoned with a Beatson Cancer Charity badge allowing runners to “paint their town red and yellow”.

As well as a new piece of headwear, prizes will be issued to the best dressed runners, with participants in the 5K race encouraged to send in pictures of their seasonal running gear. Entrants are encouraged to embrace the festive theme with organisers saying they are looking forward to seeing “Jack Frosts, Reindeer Clans, and other festive friends”.

Supporting families over the Christmas period

Organisers say that this is the ideal way to get into the spirit of the season of giving.

Paula McAleer, data insights analyst and supporter care team leader at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “I just absolutely love the event – I love seeing everyone walking about in their Santa suits and their Christmas jumpers dotted around the city in parks- it's just a wee bit of Christmas magic to start off the festivities and a great way to support cancer patients and their families over the Christmas period.

“All the bookings all come through the supporter care team so it’s amazing to see the numbers rising every week.

“As it gets closer and closer, you see the money coming in every week and you just think ‘oh wow – all these people are behind us this Christmas’ and it’s just so important that they are, and we’re so thankful for everyone who’s involved.”

Four-legged friends encouraged to take part

Dog owners are being encouraged to bring along their canines to the short distance running event.

Erin Phairs, owner of Beatson Cancer Charity’s Ambassadog Milo, said: “The Santa Dash is such a well-known event, so I’m absolutely honoured to see Milo associated with it this year.

“There’s no better time to get behind the charity and raise some money than at Christmas time.

“Milo and I will definitely be taking part with his brother Leo and we’re already looking forward to dressing up in our best Christmas gear for it!”

How do I sign up for the 2021 Santa Dash?

Entry to the race costs £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and free to under 5s and dogs.

You can register for this year’s Santa Dash at the dedicated website.

The Beatson is an internationally renowned cancer centre and the busiest in the UK in terms of clinical activity and patient numbers.

It is also the second largest cancer centre in the UK delivering all of the radiotherapy and much of the chemotherapy to the population of the West of Scotland, with a catchment area of 2.5 million people, which is around 60% of Scotland’s population.