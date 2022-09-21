Resonate is set to come back for its sixth showcase, complete with a live set and opportunities to network with professional musicians in Glasgow.

A Scottish music industry conference has announced speakers from Glasvegas, Nemone, Spotify, Bandcamp, Playstation, and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy.

Resonate is an open-to-all music conference, and will launch its sixth conference at Platform in Glasgow on 24 November this year.

The diverse programme includes panels, workshops, 1-2-1 sessions, and ample opportunities for networking with music industry professionals.

Resonate will culminate in a specially curated live line-up which celebrates the strength and depth of Scotland’s musical landscape.

Applications are now open for artists to put their best foot forward and be considered to perform at Resonate Live. Interested artists can apply here.

This year’s keynote speaker is DJ Nemone Metaxas, founder of the award-winning BBC 6Music’s Journeys In Sound.

Nemone’s Electric Ladyland show has been a staple on the BBC for over 15 years and has played a pivotal role in unearthing electronic talent.

The broadcaster and qualified psychotherapist will discuss her expansive career, being a vocal champion for mental health issues, supporting talent in marginalised groups of society.

Nemone said: “I am genuinely thrilled that Resonate have asked me to be a part of their fantastic conference. I can’t wait to be back in Glasgow this November to give the keynote speech, as part of such a diverse line up, and to share my journey through, and thoughts on, music and psychotherapy.”

Hosting the show is BBC Introducing Phoebe Inglis-Holmes, who starred in our Sound Of The Underground session at Resonate 2021.

Spotify, Bandcamp, Steinberg, Nordoff-Robbins, Wasserman Music and the BBC are represented across the panels.

The panels will be hosted by award-winning composer Hannah Peel, Spotify’s Lucy Blair, Steinberg master mixer and engineer Andrew Sappo, Codie Childs of Playstation Studios, Aly Guillani of Bandcamp, Cecilia Chan of Wasserman - manager of LF System, Mark Ronson and Above and Beyond - Glasvegas manager Denise Allan, Nordoff-Robbins supremo Donald MacLeod, Nick Cronin of Vagrant Real Estate and Bright Things PR’s Jess Partridge.

The 2022 event strives to promote an ethos of collaboration, creativity, accessibility and development to music industry professionals and enthusiasts in Scotland and beyond.