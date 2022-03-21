Sloans bringing back Friday Night Ceilidh - how to get tickets

Sloans has announced that its popular Friday night ceilidhs are set to return, following a two-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 75,000 people have visited the popular city centre bar and restaurant to take part in the ceilidh.

Now Sloans’ famous Friday night ceilidh is back, bigger and better than ever before, with a talented in-house ceilidh band, caller to keep you on your toes and Highland dancers if you’re stuck for a partner.

Plus, the team will keep you fuelled up for your jigs with hot Scottish rolls during the evening and the chance to be crowned The Monarch of Sloans, with prizes (and the honour) up for grabs for the best dancer of the night.

The Friday night ceilidh is returning to Sloans.

When does it restart?

The ceilidh will return every Friday night, starting Friday, April 1. Bookings go live tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon at sloansglasgow.com with tickets starting at £10pp for groups, £12.50pp for standard entry or £18.50pp including entry and a Scottish tipple, and they’re always set to be a sell-out so make sure you set your alarms.

Natalie McCallum, General Manager at Sloans said: “We’re so excited to be bringing the Sloans Ceilidh back. After a tough couple of years, everyone’s in need of a right good night out.

“Our famous Friday night ceilidh is back and it’s bigger and better than ever, it’s a must-do for everyone visiting Glasgow and all the locals!”