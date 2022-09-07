Everything you need to need to know about The 1975 UK tour dates including a Glasgow show.

The 1975 has announced a Glasgow date as part of their UK tour this winter.

The Manchester-based pop rock band will kick off in January 8, 2023 in Brighton and run until January 30 in Belfast as part of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, after returning to the stage at the recent Leeds Festival.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shows, which include a date at Glasgow OVO Hydro in January, will also see them perform live at the O2 in London, the AO Arena in Manchester and the Metropoint Arena in Cardiff.

Most Popular

The 1975, which consists of rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel, was founded in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

After winning "Best Group" at the BRIT Awards in 2017 and 2019, the band was voted NME's "Band of the Decade" in 2020.

‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, their third studio album, was also named ‘Mastercard British Album of the Year’ at the 2019 awards event.

The 1975 are hitting the road next year (Image: Samuel Bradley)

During the recent Leeds Festival, the band replaced Rage Against The Machine as headliners after the American rock band pulled out due to medical issues.

The 1975's fifth studio album, ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language' is due to be released on October 14 via Dirty Hit, and the band has already given fans a taste of what's to come with singles 'Part Of The Band' and 'Happiness’, the latter of which they played during the Leeds Festival.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of their concert.

When are The 1975 coming to Glasgow?

The 1975 are scheduled to perform at Glasgow OVO Hydro on January 19, 2023.

How to get tickets for The 1975 Glasgow gig?

Tickets for the concert’s general admission will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 9 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

How to get presale tickets for the 1975 concert in Glasgow?

OVO Presale, O2 Priority and Artist presale are happening now from 9am, Wednesday, September 7 until Friday, September.

Tickets can also be purchased via Live Nation presale from 9am, Thursday, September 8 until Friday, September 9, at 8.35am.

Fans will be eligible to access tickets only if they meet certain requirements.

This is done by pre-ordering upcoming The 1975 album Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

A number of formats including CD, vinyl and cassette are available. Once ordered, fans will be given a pre-sale link.

Pre-sale can be secured and more information about tickets can be found on the band’s website.

Where else are The 1975 performing? Here is a full list of UK tour dates:

January 8 - Brighton – The Brighton Center

January 9 – Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Center

January 10 – Exeter – Westpoint Arena

January 12 – London – The O2

January 15 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

January 16 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

January 19 – Glasgow – SSE Hydro

January 20 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

January 22 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

January 23 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

January 25 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena

January 26- Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

January 29 – Dublin – 3Arena

January 30 – Belfast – The SSE Arena