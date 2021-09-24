10 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

The weekend is finally here.

Picture: Glasgow Cocktail Week

If you’re stuck for something to do in Glasgow this weekend, here’s our pick of the best events from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September.

Playground Festival

The Playground Festival also makes a welcome return this month.

When? Friday 24 September – Sunday, 26 September.

Where? Rouken Glen Park.

What to expect: Acts performing include The Libertines, Glasvegas, Kelis, Boy George and Culture Club and Macy Gray.

How much are tickets? Tickets are from £65.15 and available at the Playground Festival website .

Kiltwalk

When? The 2021 Kiltwalk takes place in Glasgow on Sunday 26 September and is the first physical Kiltwalk event in nearly two years.

What to expect: After events planned in 2020 and early 2021 went virtual in the wake of Covid-19, Kiltwalkers are getting ready more to raise money for Scotland’s charities badly hit by the pandemic.

How to join in: Sign up on the Kiltwalk website

West End Festival

The West End Festival is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

When? The festival, which usually takes place in June, will now be happening 11-26 September, making this weekend the final weekend of the festival.

Where? Celebrating 25 years, the festival has a range of activities taking place across the west end from a family gala to outdoor ceilidh.

How much are tickets? A lot of events are free, find out more at the West End Festival website .

Glasgow Cocktail Week

This weekend sees the return of Glasgow Cocktail Week, which runs from Friday 24 until Sunday 3 October 2021.

Where? Various bars across the city.

How much are tickets? Limited tickets for Glasgow Cocktail Week are now on sale. They start from £5 and can be purchased online.

Scotch Malt Whisky Society Glasgow Gathering

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is treating its Glasgow members to music and whisky tasting experiences for its annual September Gathering.

What to expect: The signature event in this year’s Gathering is a festival of whisky, hosted by Glasgow’s WEST Brewery.

When? Taking place on Saturday 25 September, the Society is welcoming guests to a three-course dinner and five-course dram tasting by Master Ambassador, John McCheyne.

How much are tickets? Tickets are from £25 and available at the SMWS website.

Glasgow’s vegan festival

What to expect: The Glasgow Vegan Festival, organised by Vegan Events UK, promises more than 80 fantastic stalls, world food caterers, exciting cookery demos, inspirational talks, interactive workshops, yoga and children’s activities running.

When? Saturday, September 25, 10.30am–4.30pm.

How much are tickets? Entry is £4, payable on the day on the door (under 16s free) or £15 for VIP tickets in advance from eventbrite, which include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers.

The Byson Family

The Byson Family are returning to play in Glasgow this weekend.

Where? Saint Luke’s

When? Saturday 25 September at 7pm.

How much are tickets? Tickets are £20.25 and available to buy online at TicketWeb.

Carl Cox

Colours & SWG3 Presents: Carl Cox September Weekend Special. This event marks the DJs first Glasgow show in six years.

Where? Galvanizers, SWG3 from 10.30pm till 3am.

When? Sunday 26 September

How much are tickets? From £33.60

Big Feed Food Social

The Big Feed street food event is back this weekend.

What to expect: Expect a selection of independent street food traders, live music, face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting and a full event bar.

Where? 249 Govan Road, Glasgow, G51 2SQ

When? 25 and 26 September

How much are tickets? Entry is £2 and NHS staff and under 10s are free.

Dr Hook Starring Dennis Locorriere

The band - famous for such timeless classics as ‘When You’re In Love With a Beautiful Woman’, ‘Sharing The Night Together’ and ‘Sylvia’s Mother’ - are playing live shows in venues up and down the country.

Where? Royal Concert Hall

When? Fri 24 September from 7.30-10.30