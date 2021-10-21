Here are our top picks for this weekend, from Friday, 22 October - Sunday, 24 October 2021 .

The Halloween trail clean tour

Where: Cathkin Braes Golf Club, Rutherglen, G73 4SE

When: Friday, 22 October - Sunday, 31 October 2021 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Why should you go: This spooky Halloween themed tour is encouraging volunteers over different locations in the UK to pick up litter around the areas. Organised by Trash Free Trails the ‘seven haunted locations’ that will be visited during the upcoming Halloween Trail Clean Tour include Cathkin Braes in Glasgow.

Key information is provided by team leaders on the day. The event is to reduce pollution and help nature through a fun haunted adventure.

How to book tickets: Admission is free. For more info for all locations, visit the website: allevents.in here

Boo’sy Pumpkin Carving

Where: Festival Village, Candleriggs, Glasgow, G1 1SS

When: Saturday, 23 October 2021 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Why should you go: Want to win a tab of £50 for drinks at the bar? Why not show off your pumpkin carving skills at Merchant City’s carving contest? There’s fun prizes to be won for costumes, and the best-looking pumpkin, along with German beer, mulled wine, a range of spirits, lots of music and tasty food. There will be sheltered seating with outdoor heaters and the venue is dog friendly too.

How to book tickets: Visit the Facebook page for more info at ‘Festival Village: Merchant City.’ (Adults only)

Halloween Party 2021

Where: The Royal British Legion, 7 Bosfield Place, G74 4DY

When: Saturday, 23 October 2021 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Why should you go: As Halloween took place under lockdown restrictions last year, many of us were unable to enjoy spooky season. Now, Fool-On Motorcycle club is inviting everyone on or off of Facebook to join in on the party. Best costume receives a great prize.

How to book tickets: Tickets are available at £5 on entry at the door. Visit the Facebook page for more info at ’Fool-On MCC.’

Lantern Making

Where: 2 Hillview Pl, Clarkston, G76 7LS

When: Sunday, 24 October 2021 from 11:00am - 12:30pm

Why should you go: With Halloween approaching fast, why not take part in a lantern making workshop? A fun workshop that will help you get a chance to get creative. (Ages 10+)

How to book tickets: Tickets available on the website here at £21.61

Guilty Pleasures - The Halloween Edition

Where: Raddison Red Hotel, 25 Tunnel St, Glasgow, G3 8HL

When: Sunday, 24 October 2021 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm

Why should you go: Interested in 80’s and 90’s Soul and Pop music? Enjoy Disco, Rock and indie, amongst other genres with DJ’s Jon Mancini and Michael Kilkie, hosting and playing all night for you.