6 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

The weekend is finally here, and there’s loads going on in Glasgow.

Here’s our pick of things to do in Glasgow this weekend - 3-5 September.

Enjoy the music at the Riverside Festival

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is it? The weekend music festival at the Riverside Museum is back, featuring DJs from all around the world.

When is it? Friday 3 until Sunday 5 September from 2pm

How much? From £59, buy them online or pay on the door.

Find them: 100 Pointhouse Road, Glasgow, G3 8RS

Take part in Pride Mardi Gla

What is it? The Mardi Gla is Glasgow’s annual Pride march. The event aims to celebrate what makes the LGBT+ community amazing.

When is it? Saturday 4 September from 1.30pm, starting from Festival Park in Cessnock.

How much? This is a free event, find out more here .

Find them: Festival Park, 209 Govan Rd, Glasgow G51 1HJ

Glasgow MELA is back

What is it? Glasgow’s first Mela was in 1990 as part of the European City of Culture and was an indoor celebration at the then newly opened Tramway. Since then the event has grown to become a huge outdoor celebration which attracted tens of thousands of people in Kelvingrove Park in 2019.

When is it? Sunday 5 September at the Kelvingrove Bandstand

Find them: Kelvin Way, Glasgow G12 8NR

Grab some delicious food at Dockyard Social

What is it? The street food social dining experience is now open weekly, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and brings together 10 food stalls, theme bars and DJs.

When is it? Friday 3 - Sunday 5 September.

How much? Tickets are £5, find them here ..

Find them: 95 Haugh Road, Glasgow, G3 8TX

Visit the Cooperage Market

What is it? The Cooperage Market is a up market in the Southside that hosts a range of local small businesses, shops and a deli.

When is it? Saturday 4 September, from 11am-4pm.

How much? It’s free.

Find them: 674 Pollockshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2QE

Spend an evening with Grayson Perry

What’s happening? Join the award winning artist for an evening of laughs, discussion, insight and costume changes this weekend.

When is it? Sunday 5 September at the Theatre Royal.

How much? Tickets are from £25, find them here .