Astronaut Tim Peake to visit Glasgow as part of UK tour

Astronaut Tim Peake will guide Glaswegians through life in space next month, as he visits the city as part of his UK tour.

Astronaut Tim Peake is coming to Glasgow.

Who is Tim Peake?

Peake hit the headlines in 2015 when, as a European Space Agency astronaut, he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a space walk while orbiting Earth.

Now, back on Earth, he is touring the UK and speaking about life on the ISS.

What will the show be about?

Tim will be talking about life in space, showing off incredible photographs and never-seen-before footage.

You’ll learn what it’s like to be an astronaut, from the training programme to launch, and understand the hows and whys of space exploration.

When and where is the show?

The show will be at the SEC Armadillo on November 29.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices range between £28.40 and £39.75.

Where can I get tickets to see Tim Peake?