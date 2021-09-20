Bookface book swap brunch returns to Glasgow in October

The next Bookface book swap brunch is taking place in Glasgow in October.

The Best of Glasgow book will be discussed at the Bookface brunch

When is the next Bookface book swap brunch? It’ll take place on Saturday 9 October at city centre restaurant, Glaschu.

What to expect: This brunch is celebrating all things Glasgow as The Herald and Evening Times columnist Paul Trainer will be discussing his love of Glasgow and how his best-selling title, The Best of Glasgow, came to life. The book showcases food, drink, shopping, culture, people, good times and all that there is to love about the city.

Paul said “I’m looking forward to having a chat about the best of Glasgow, local heroes and all stories behind some of our favourite places. Bookface is a wonderful community of folk and I’ve watch the group grow over lockdown, thank you for the invitation to join the book brunch.”

In his book there are recipes from some of the city’s finest chefs as well as Scotland’s national chef Gary McLean. There are some well-kent faces, and ones you should meet, as well as the inside scoop on places off the beaten track which are a must-see.

Trainer celebrates the best people and places with neighbourhood profiles and stories from independent shops, musicians, artists and local personalities including Clare Grogan, Alex Kapranos and Gavin Mitchell.

What is the Bookface Book Swap brunch? The Bookface Book Swap Brunches are the brainchild of Hollicom PR’s Heather Suttie, a former broadcaster and avid reader, she started the book group on Facebook last year. The book group has more than 1500 members worldwide and the event features a book swap, prosecco, brunch and a morning of all things book related.

Of the October brunch, Heather said “This is our fourth event which is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning – a beautiful location, fab food, great company and the chance to feed your brain, the events are a chance to live more sustainably as there’s the book swapping element which our members love.

“The group is also quite unique in that we only trade on great suggestions, our platform is to share really great books and this one from Paul Trainer is brilliant and if you love Glasgow, you’ll love this book.”