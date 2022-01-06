Chinese New Year will take place in February in 2022.

When in Chinese New Year 2022?

In 2021, Chinese New Year falls on 1 February.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why does China celebrate the Lunar New Year?

The new moon calendar dates do not correlate with a traditional Gregorian calendar - instead it changes dates but always falls some time between 21 January and 20 February.

The Lunar calendar celebrates its first new day when a new moon appears, a theory which is more than 5,000 years old.

This calendar has 12 Chinese zodiac animal signs, known as Ben Ming Nian, and these rotate every year, as opposed to every month like in the Gregorian calendar.

Picture: Shutterstock

The zodiac signs include the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Each year has a different sign, meaning each person is represented by one of the 12 animals.

However, the years run from the end of January one year to the beginning of February in the next.

The worshiping of animals is called zoolatry, and dates back to the Qin dynasty more than 2,000 years ago.

February 2022 will start the year of the Tiger, the year of the Ox (2021) will come to an end.

The year you are born is supposed to be the unluckiest for you, so people born in previous Tiger years may face bad luck this year - according to Chinese astrology.

How do people celebrate Chinese New Year?

Millions of people all over the world celebrate Chinese New Year in their communities and families.

Before the celebrations begin, people deep clean their homes as on the day itself it is back luck to sweep or clean in case you sweep the good luck for the year ahead out of your home.

The celebrations are also called the spring festival in Chinese culture, and businesses and schools close much like they do in the UK at Christmas.

People come together to celebrate with food and parties - noodle soup is a tradition as the noodles are thought to bring luck.

Parades and performances are usually held too, including beautifully decorated dragons, people in traditional costumes and fireworks.

The colourful lights and bang of fireworks are supposed to ward off evil spirits.

Chinese people may also decorate their homes with red lanterns and decorations.

What does the year of the Tiger represent?

The Tiger has traits of leadership, respect and acting assertively as well as being courageous, outspoken, prone to taking risks and energetic.

Those born in the year of the Tiger- 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022 - also share these traits - according to the Qin legend.

Lucky numbers for those born in the Year of the Tiger include: one, three and four and lucky colours include blue, grey and orange.

How will it be celebrated in 2022?

In 2022, Chinese public holidays will fall on 31 January, celebrations will begin on 1 February and end on 6 February.

In previous years, large celebrations would have taken place in the streets but this may not be the case due to coronavirus restrictions in Scotland at the moment.

Despite this, families will probably still have traditional dinner in their homes, including fish and dumplings on New Year’s Eve to encourage prosperity and noodle soup on New Year’s day.

People will dress in bright colours as black and white are thought to be bad omens, and women will stay at home throughout New Year’s Day as going out is also thought to bring misfortune to ladies.

Chinese New Year events in Glasgow

With the current covid restrictions to stay in place until at least 17 January, it’s hard to know exactly what events will be going ahead this year. In the past there have been Chinese New Year celebrations at George Square.